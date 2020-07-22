Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick Advocates For Starting Football Later, Doesn’t Think 12 Games Will Happen

Notre Dame Jack Swarbrick doesn’t think the football season should start on time.

As we continue to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, college football power players are gearing up for all kinds of changes. The man running the Fighting Irish anticipates there will be some major changes during the 2020 campaign.

Swarbrick told ESPN the following Tuesday about what he’d like see happen during the upcoming season:

I don’t anticipate a 12-game schedule. I’d like to start a little later. The value of starting later is you really get to see how your university has done. You have the benefit of all of that information and knowledge, and so I’d like to start a little later. The number for me is probably somewhere between 8 and 10 [games], but whatever is right for the health and safety of the players.

We have to play more than eight games. Playing eight games hardly makes the season even worth doing. You can’t ask teams to gear up for a total of eight games.

I think most fans could stomach 10 games happening, but eight games isn’t enough. It’s just not enough action to justify having a season.

Is starting later an acceptable option? Sure. Starting later will be the least of our concerns during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Making sure the games even happen has to be priority number one. Once we figure out a way to guarantee the games happen, then we’ll move to when they’ll start and then we’ll figure out how many there will be.

Let’s take each step at a time, and let’s make sure we do it in a way that justifies the season happening.