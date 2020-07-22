The NFL Season Starts In Exactly 50 Days When The Chiefs Play The Texans

The NFL season is scheduled to start in exactly 50 days.

In 50 days, the Houston Texans will travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs September 10 to get the season underway, and I couldn’t be more excited. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Obviously, there are a lot of unknowns at the moment, but let’s all do our part to make sure the season happens as scheduled.

America needs football right now, and we need the action to happen September 10 between the Chiefs and Texans.

There’s nothing better than waking up early on a Sunday morning, cranking out a bunch of working, having a great lunch and then watching football for the rest of the day.

We’re only 50 short days away from that becoming a reality! If that doesn’t have you excited then you’re no fan of mine.

America is all about scoring touchdowns, drinking cold beers, winning World Wars and being the best at everything.

If we don’t have football, then we’re missing a crucial part of that formula. In 50 days, the NFL season will kick off and we need it more than ever.

So, let’s all do whatever we can to make sure that happens. If it doesn’t, then the USA is in big trouble.