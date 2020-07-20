Patrick Mahomes Throws A Pass Behind His Back In Awesome Video

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a wild pass in a recent video.

Bleacher Report tweeted a video Saturday night of the star quarterback working out, and the Super Bowl champ threw a ball behind his back to a receiver.

Not only did he throw it from behind his back, but he also put it right on the money. Watch the awesome play below.

Prepare for the NFL world to break if Mahomes throws a pass like this in a game and actually completes it.

We know Mahomes can fire away when it comes to no-look passes. That’s not a secret at all, but throwing on from behind his back is taking things to the next level.

If he successfully drops one of these in a game, it’s going to set Twitter and the world of sports on fire.

It’s also such a damn cocky move. Throwing a behind the back pass in an NFL game is more or less just giving the defense the middle finger.

It’s showing that you don’t have any respect for them at all.

Do it, Mahomes. Just live life like tomorrow isn’t coming and throw this pass in a game. The whole world wants to see it.