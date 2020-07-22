NFL Training Camp Rosters Limited To 80 Players During The Coronavirus Pandemic

NFL training camp rosters will be smaller than usual during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Ian Rapoport, the NFLPA informed players Tuesday that training camp rosters will be capped at 80 players during the pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Usually, teams enter training camps with 90 players.

In a call with players today, NFLPA leadership said roster sizes are expected to be 80 to start camp, source said. Not a surprise, GMs are working under this assumption. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2020

This decision shouldn’t surprise anyone. There have been rumblings about camp rosters being smaller than usual for a while.

Honestly, the NFL probably could have even gone smaller for training camp rosters. Seeing as how we’re not having a preseason during the coronavirus pandemic, they probably could have dropped it to 70.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Jul 11, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

There’s no reason to carry 90 guys on a roster during an ongoing pandemic. There’s just not, and the NFL made the right call.

Like I just said above, I would have gone even smaller without the preseason happening. Either way, the rosters needed to be smaller and now they are.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Jul 10, 2020 at 6:06am PDT

The fewer people around each other, the better it will be for everyone involved.