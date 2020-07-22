Vic Koenning Leaves West Virginia Football Program After Allegations Of Misconduct

West Virginia defensive coordinator Vic Koenning has left the program.

Koenning and the Mountaineers have “mutually agreed” to go their separate ways, according to FootballScoop. Koenning will be paid $591,451 over the next 19 months as part of the separation deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move comes after Kerry Martin accused the coach of “heinous actions,” which included calling the defensive back “retarded” after a mistake on the field, defending protesters/rioters being tear gassed, said a wall should be built by Trump to keep Hispanics out of the country and of lecturing him about religion.

I’ve been contemplating about posting but we need a change in our program. pic.twitter.com/40hZYXjxib — Kerry “KJ” Martin Jr.???? (@KMartinJr11) June 23, 2020

Obviously, we don’t know the details of what went down behind closed doors at WVU, but I’m honestly a little shocked Koenning is leaving.

It’s very important to note here that the former WVU DC wasn’t fired. This was “mutually agreed” on by both sides.

As I said when the accusations were made and Koenning was placed on leave, I didn’t think any of this conduct was at the level of a fireable offense.

I thought he needed to get a stern talking to from head coach Neal Brown about what his role was as the DC and then everyone could move forward.

Clearly, things went a very different way.

We’ll see what happens with WVU going forward, but it seems like this issue is done forever.