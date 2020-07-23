17-Year-Old Activist C.J Pearson Raises $170K For Black-Owned Businesses

Conservative activist and entrepreneur C.J. Pearson joined the Daily Caller’s Lindsey Reynolds to talk how he raised over $170,000 for black-owned businesses that were damaged during the George Floyd protests, why he supports President Donald Trump, cancel culture and more. The 17-year- old is part of the Georgia Association of Minority Entrepreneurs and the founder and executive director of Young Georgians in Government.

WATCH:

“When the left burned down black-owned businesses in cities like Atlanta and Minneapolis, I wanted to do something about it. We created this great fundraising campaign that raised more than $170 thousand for black-owned businesses to rebuild,” Pearson told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Democratic Leaders In Congress Reject Republicans’ $1 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Plan)

Pearson also said he supports Trump because he believes Trump “puts his money where his mouth is in terms of policy, while the Democrats wear Kenté cloths, do weird press conferences and say black lives matter but never really prove it.”

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea