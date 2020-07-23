Ellen DeGeneres’ Staff Is ‘Loving’ That Toxic Workplace Claims Are Being Exposed

Staffers on the eponymous show hosted by TV personality Ellen DeGeneres have been “loving” that the “truth” about a toxic workplace environment has been exposed.

A source close to production told UsWeekly in an article published Wednesday that current staffers have been discussing the story that BuzzFeed published about the allegations.

‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ execs held ‘low morale’ meeting after bodyguard exposed her ‘cold’ behavior https://t.co/wjzOxtLNts #FoxNews — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) July 18, 2020

“They’ve been calling and texting each other about the story,” a production source told the outlet. “They’re loving that the truth — which has been an open secret for years in the industry — is finally receiving more interest.”

One current and 10 former staffers of “The Ellen Show” spoke anonymously with BuzzFeed about a toxic workplace environment created by the production team on the show.

As previously reported, some staffers claimed they were fired after taking medical leave or time off for funerals. Another employee claimed she quit after comments were made about her race, BuzzFeed reported. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Hit With Toxic Workplace Allegations Amid Reports Of Her ‘Cold’ Behavior)

Former Employees Say Ellen’s “Be Kind” Talk Show Mantra Masks A Toxic Work Culture That Has Most Living In Constant Fear https://t.co/h3Xj7rIPAf — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) July 17, 2020

“If she wants to have her own show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what’s going on,” a former employee told the outlet. “I think the executive producers surround her and tell her, ‘Things are going great, everybody’s happy,’ and she just believes that, but it’s her responsibility to go beyond that.”

The accusations occurred after DeGeneres became the focus of several reports regarding her “cold” behavior. The talk show host was first accused of being “cold and distant” by a beauty YouTuber who appeared on her show in January. Next, DeGeneres was accused of keeping her employees in the dark regarding pay and hours amid the coronavirus pandemic. Then, a former security guard for the television host claimed she had been rude during the 2014 Oscars.