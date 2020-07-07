No, Ellen DeGeneres Isn’t Dead. But Here’s The Reason #RIPEllen Is Trending

The #RIPEllen hashtag started trending late Monday night on Twitter, sparking concern that the talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was dead.

No, the 62-year-old talk show host isn’t dead, but the hashtag began trending in connection with rumors last week that “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” might be taken off the air, according to the New York Post in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Confusion appeared to set in as users to the social media site started seeing the hashtag and tons of memes that helped spread the viral death hoax. (RELATED: Former Bodyguard For Ellen DeGeneres Backs Up Claims The Daytime Talk Host Isn’t Very Kind)

“Is Ellen dead or not?! Y’all confusing tf out of me #ripellen,” tweeted one fan.

Some even started posting snaps on Twitter of other celebrities with short blonde hair and suggesting the actress was dead and headed for, well not heaven.

“I would say fly high, but we all now that’s not where ur going” and “My heart broke when I read the news words cannot describe my [devastation]. rest easily in hell,” per Cosmopolitan magazine.

It all comes following recent reports that DeGeneres’ alleged reputation of being rude behind-the-scenes and recent ratings drop might sink her daytime talk show.