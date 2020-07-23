O.J. Simpson Seems To Suggest That Politics Should Be Kept Out Of Sports

O.J. Simpson doesn’t seem like he’s a big fan of politics being involved with sports.

As we’ve all seen over the past few months, politics have swept across the sports landscape, and it doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. In fact, we’re likely going to see more kneeling during the NFL season than ever before. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The legendary running back doesn’t seem like a huge fan of this development. In a Thursday video, he talked about how there used to be a time when politics never entered the arena, how the Olympics reminded us that people can get along outside of politics and much more. I think it’s very safe to say he wants politics to stay out of sports.

Watch his full comments below.

Should we leave politics at the arena door??? pic.twitter.com/tYfKgQNqLh — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) July 23, 2020

I’ve said this before, and I’m going to say it again. You know you’re living in a wild time when O.J. Simpson is the most rational voice on Twitter.

No matter what the topic is, he always seems to shoot straight down the middle. He does it with coronavirus, the NFL, college sports and now with politics in sports.

He’s also 100% correct. Nobody is really interested in getting lectured about politics while at the stadium with friends and family.

They want to have a few beers, enjoy the experience, soak in the atmosphere and move forward with life.

Personally, I hate this politicization of sports. I think it’s stupid and unnecessary. Most importantly, it’s taking away the focus from what matters, which is competition.

I can’t believe O.J. Simpson of all people has to raise that point on Twitter.