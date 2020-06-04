O.J. Simpson Says Drew Brees’ National Anthem Comments Were ‘Bad Timing’

O.J. Simpson has finally weighed in on Drew Brees’ stance on national anthem protests.

Following Drew Brees claiming he doesn’t support kneeling during the anthem and quickly apologizing, the legendary NFL running back hopped onto Twitter to share his thoughts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

He said he thinks the comments were “bad timing,” but noted he doesn’t “totally disagree” with the Saints superstar.

However, the Juice thinks Brees might be missing “the point” of what Colin Kaepernick started. Watch Simpson break it all down below.

Damn, the Juice is on a bit of a bender lately! First he drops a video about how America can improve policing during our national crisis, and then he hits fans with his thoughts on Drew Brees.

It’s almost like O.J. was just meant to be in front of the camera. It’s like he was built for the spotlight.

Say whatever you want about 2020 being an absolute trash year, but nobody saw O.J. Simpson becoming one of the calmest and most rational voices on all of Twitter.

Dude is out here filming videos about coronavirus, golf courses, police brutality and now Drew Brees. It’s truly surreal given what his life was like 25 years ago.

It should be fun to see what he decides to weigh in on next!