O.J. Simpson Says Drew Brees’ National Anthem Comments Were ‘Bad Timing’

O.J. Simpson has finally weighed in on Drew Brees’ stance on national anthem protests.
Following Drew Brees claiming he doesn’t support kneeling during the anthem and quickly apologizing, the legendary NFL running back hopped onto Twitter to share his thoughts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”
Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed
— Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening…and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.
He said he thinks the comments were “bad timing,” but noted he doesn’t “totally disagree” with the Saints superstar.
However, the Juice thinks Brees might be missing “the point” of what Colin Kaepernick started. Watch Simpson break it all down below.
@drewbrees Bad Timing! You missed @Kaepernick7 Purpose!!! pic.twitter.com/GPss1Hpg3u
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 4, 2020
Damn, the Juice is on a bit of a bender lately! First he drops a video about how America can improve policing during our national crisis, and then he hits fans with his thoughts on Drew Brees.
It’s almost like O.J. was just meant to be in front of the camera. It’s like he was built for the spotlight.
It’s up to the Police! pic.twitter.com/NtWwGRAIkI
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 3, 2020
Say whatever you want about 2020 being an absolute trash year, but nobody saw O.J. Simpson becoming one of the calmest and most rational voices on all of Twitter.
Dude is out here filming videos about coronavirus, golf courses, police brutality and now Drew Brees. It’s truly surreal given what his life was like 25 years ago.
Mark Fuhrman? @FoxNews are you serious??? pic.twitter.com/e87zOC6Ajk
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) May 30, 2020
It should be fun to see what he decides to weigh in on next!