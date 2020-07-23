Five Washington Teens Save Female Deputy Who Was Allegedly Being Choked By DUI Suspect

A group of Washington state teens sprung into action Saturday and saved a King County deputy who was allegedly being choked by a DUI suspect, police said Tuesday.

A female officer, who was referred to as Deputy Eliot, was reportedly off-duty when she came upon a multi-vehicle car wreck, The King County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Eliot confronted an inebriated suspect who allegedly caused the pile-up, and the person began struggling with the deputy and placed her in a chokehold, the sheriff’s office said in the social media post.

“Get off of her!” yelled five young men who jumped on the suspect and pried the him off Eliot, the post said. The good men then restrained the alleged aggressor, as Eliot collected herself and cuffed him, according to the post.



The group of what appeared to be teenagers were seen in a photograph hugging the deputy after the violent encounter.

“We cannot thank these five young men enough for coming to Deputy Elliott’s rescue,” The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “They quite possibly saved her life. The photo was taken just a few minutes after the teens helped her. Moms and Dads, you should be proud of these kids!”

The suspect, who has not been identified by law enforcement, was taken to jail by Auburn Police and charged with assault on an officer in addition to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The man was reportedly wanted for other DUI-related offenses and did not comply with an order to install an interlock device in his vehicle, the post said. (RELATED: Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Two Washington Police Officers, Killing One)

