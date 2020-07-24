Florida Reporter Will ‘Forever Be Thankful’ To Viewer Who Alerted Her To Cancerous Lump On Neck

Florida reporter Victoria Price said she will “forever be thankful” to one viewer who alerted her to a lump on her neck that turned out to be cancerous.

“As a journalist, it’s been full throttle since the pandemic began,” Price explained in a lengthy post about her cancer diagnosis on Instagram. The post was noted by NBC News in a piece published Friday.

"Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle," she added. "Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind."

Price explained the viewer emailed her because the lump on her neck "reminded her of her own" which turned out to be cancer, "turns out mine is too."

She will undergo surgery on Monday, after the coronavirus created some “diagnostic delays.” Doctors will remove “the tumor, thyroid, and a couple of nearby lymph nodes,” the reporter shared.

“Doctor says it’s spreading, but not too much, and we’re hopeful this will be my first and last procedure,” she added. “Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It’s a scary and humbling thought.”

Price concluded her post by sharing that she “will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh? The world is a tough place these days. Don’t forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other. Love y’all and see you soon.”

Included in her social media post was the original email that read simply, “Hi, I just saw your news report. What concerned me is the lump on your neck. Please have your thyroid checked. Reminds me of my neck. Mine turned out to be cancer. Take care of yourself.”