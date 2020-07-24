Jamal Adams Says Adam Gase ‘Isn’t The Right Leader’ For The Jets

New York Jets star Jamal Adams isn’t even trying to hide the fact that he doesn’t like head coach Adam Gase.

Adams is currently trying to do everything he can to find a new team to play for, and now he's being vocal with his dislike for Gase.

Adams told the New York Daily News the following in part about his issues with Adam Gase:

I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land. As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building. At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team. If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team

Yeah, I think it’s more than safe to say that Adams just doesn’t care anymore about being on the Jets. He’ll do whatever it takes to get traded.

When you start publicly ripping a coach in this fashion, you’re pretty much hitting the nuclear button on your relationship with the team.

It’s not like Adams is calling out a specific play or situation he didn’t like. He’s taking shots at Gase as a person and leader.

He’s getting personal with it, and that’s just about the worst thing you can do in this situation. If this is his strategy to get traded, it’s probably going to end up working.

We’ll see if the Jets ship Adams out of town, but I’m not sure you can keep a guy in the locker room who publicly rips the head coach.