Rahmel Dockery Makes Absurd Football Catch In Awesome Video

Rahmel Dockery made an absurd catch in a recent video.

Dockery, who is known for his wild catches, managed to snag a ball behind his back while being defended in a Twitter video posted by The Checkdown. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the crazy snag below.

Seriously, who the hell did he manage to catch that ball? He threw the defender off by faking it with his one hand and then snatched it behind his back.

If I tried that 50 times, I probably wouldn’t even come close to catching it once. It’s just an absurd grab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dockery (@realdockery) on Jul 18, 2020 at 6:31pm PDT

For those of you who don’t know, Dockery has a history of making outrageous catches, and has gone viral several times for his athletic ability before.

DB gotta retire after this.. ???????? pic.twitter.com/AaGmgOkEIZ — Dockery (@realDockery) May 10, 2020

Of course, who knows how many times he has to practice these grabs before actually managing to haul the ball in.

Honestly, I don’t even care. These videos from Dockery are so damn cool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dockery (@realdockery) on Mar 23, 2020 at 2:38pm PDT

I can’t wait to see what he does next. I’m sure it’ll be very impressive.