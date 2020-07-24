REPORT: ACC Discussing Playing 10 Conference Football Games During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The ACC is reportedly preparing to potentially play 10 conference football games this season.

According to Pete Thamel, the Power Five conference “is discussing scheduling models, with 10 league games and a ‘plus one’ outside the conference as the favorite.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: The ACC is discussing scheduling models, with 10 league games and a “plus one” outside the conference as the favorite. The ACC start date is still being debated between September 12, 19 and 26. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 24, 2020

So, if I understand this correctly, the ACC would likely end up playing 11 games, which is just one short of a normal season.

If the ACC actually goes through with this plan, then I’m for it. Playing 11 games and having 10 of them be conference games is not bad at all.

I’ve always pushed for Power Five programs to play more conference games. I’ve often felt there’s way too many cupcakes out there.

Now, I didn’t expect a pandemic to take place to make that happen, but here we are. I fully expect the ACC to drop most non-conference games.

If that results in 10 conference matchups and one non-conference game, then that’s a hell of a final plan during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’ll provide teams with their toughest schedules in years and fans are all about that kind of action.

We’ll see what the ACC ultimately decides to do during the pandemic, but ’10+1′ isn’t a bad plan at all. I kind of love it.