REPORT: College Football Players Who Test Positive For Coronavirus Won’t Be Tested Again For 3 Months Unless There Are Symptoms

College football players who test positive for coronavirus will reportedly not be tested again for three months.

According to Brett McMurphy, the NCAA has advised schools that football players who test positive for coronavirus won’t be tested again for three months unless they show symptoms. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources told @Stadium, NCAA advises schools that after a student-athlete has a confirmed positive COVID test, they won’t have to test again for next 3 months unless they show symptoms. For example, players who test positive in July, will not have to test again until October — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 24, 2020

This would seem to be great news for programs with positive tests right now or programs that will have positive tests in August.

I know a lot of people panicked when major programs had tons of positive tests, but it seems like those players will at least be able to start the season without being tested.

How much of an impact will not testing positive players for three months make? Well, in theory, you could go the whole season without being tested if you got the virus right before the start.

Again, there’s a lot of guessing going on because nobody knows how this is actually going to shake out. We’re all just making our best educated guesses.

Having said that, this seems to be a policy that will make games more likely. I could be wrong, but it certainly reads that way.