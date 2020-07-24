US

Nicholas Sandmann Says He Has Settled Defamation Lawsuit With The Washington Post In Covington Catholic Case

WaPo asked for a lawsuit by Nick Sandmann against them to be dismissed. Screenshot/ YouTube/TheDC Shorts/MSNBC

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
The Washington Post settled with Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann over his defamation lawsuit against the paper, the 18-year-old announced Friday on Twitter.

WaPo is the second organization to settle with Sandmann after he was widely misrepresented in the media as having mocked a Native American protester at the Lincoln Memorial in 2019. CNN paid out a multi-million dollar settlement as well, though the amount the Post has paid is unknown.

“On 2/19/19, I filed $250M defamation lawsuit against Washington Post. Today, I turned 18 & WaPo settled my lawsuit,” he wrote. “Thanks to Todd McMurtry & Lin Wood for their advocacy. Thanks to my family & millions of you who have stood your ground by supporting me. I still have more to do.” (RELATED: MAGA Hat Kid Speaks Up: ‘It Was Clear To Me That He Had Singled Me Out’)

While Sandmann has claimed a second victory, he says he isn’t done yet. He filed a total of eight defamation lawsuits against various organizations following the incident, including against Twitter. He gave a stark warning to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Friday.

Sandmann’s attorney Lin Wood also celebrated the settlement on Twitter, and said defamation lawsuits are still pending against NBC, ABC, CBS, Rolling Stone, Gannett, and the New York Times. (RELATED: Nathan Phillips Keeps Changing His Story, Still Keeps Getting It Wrong)

Sandmann’s legal team also appears to be planning a lawsuit against Twitter.