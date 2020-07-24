Nicholas Sandmann Says He Has Settled Defamation Lawsuit With The Washington Post In Covington Catholic Case

The Washington Post settled with Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann over his defamation lawsuit against the paper, the 18-year-old announced Friday on Twitter.

WaPo is the second organization to settle with Sandmann after he was widely misrepresented in the media as having mocked a Native American protester at the Lincoln Memorial in 2019. CNN paid out a multi-million dollar settlement as well, though the amount the Post has paid is unknown.

“On 2/19/19, I filed $250M defamation lawsuit against Washington Post. Today, I turned 18 & WaPo settled my lawsuit,” he wrote. “Thanks to Todd McMurtry & Lin Wood for their advocacy. Thanks to my family & millions of you who have stood your ground by supporting me. I still have more to do.” (RELATED: MAGA Hat Kid Speaks Up: ‘It Was Clear To Me That He Had Singled Me Out’)

On 2/19/19, I filed $250M defamation lawsuit against Washington Post. Today, I turned 18 & WaPo settled my lawsuit. Thanks to @ToddMcMurtry & @LLinWood for their advocacy. Thanks to my family & millions of you who have stood your ground by supporting me. I still have more to do. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) July 24, 2020

While Sandmann has claimed a second victory, he says he isn’t done yet. He filed a total of eight defamation lawsuits against various organizations following the incident, including against Twitter. He gave a stark warning to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Friday.

We have settled with WAPO and CNN. The fight isn’t over. 2 down. 6 to go. Don’t hold your breath @jack. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) July 24, 2020

Sandmann’s attorney Lin Wood also celebrated the settlement on Twitter, and said defamation lawsuits are still pending against NBC, ABC, CBS, Rolling Stone, Gannett, and the New York Times. (RELATED: Nathan Phillips Keeps Changing His Story, Still Keeps Getting It Wrong)

Defamation lawsuits on behalf of @N1ckSandmann still pending in Federal Court in Covington, Kentucky are against NBC, ABC. CBS, Rolling Stone, Gannett, & New York Times. Footsteps of justice also approaching Jack & @Twitter. #FightBack https://t.co/rvmLv4MdcH — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) July 24, 2020

Sandmann’s legal team also appears to be planning a lawsuit against Twitter.