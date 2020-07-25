Marine Veteran Turned Congressional Candidate Tyler Kistner Slams MLB’s Anthem Kneelers

Marine veteran turned congressional candidate Tyler Kistner doesn’t mince words while sharing his thoughts on Major League Baseball players kneeling during the national anthem.

Kistner, who is running in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District against Democratic Congresswoman Angie Craig, joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss his campaign, the latest police reform laws in his state and more.

As for MLB Kneelers, Kistner didn’t hold back when asked to share his thoughts. (RELATED: San Francisco Giants Pitcher Sam Coonrod Refuses To Kneel During The National Anthem, Cites His Christian Faith)

“As a service member myself, who stood up to defend and uphold what that flag represented for our constitution and the rights and liberties that we get in this country, it’s disheartening to see someone who has never served this country take a knee and stand against what so many of my fellow brothers and sisters, one of my friends I actually just buried this last week who was killed in Iraq, gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Kistner.

Kistner served in the U.S. Marine Corps for nine years.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea