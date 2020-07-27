‘Take Them At Their Word’: Rep. Dan Crenshaw Says Democrats Want To ‘Destroy The Things That Bring Us Together’

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw said Monday that Americans need to “start listening to the Democrats” because he says they proposing policies that Americans don’t want.

“I think a lot is at stake and my suggestion to the American people is start listening to the Democrats, we have to listen to what they are telling us,” Crenshaw told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” in reference to the upcoming November election.

“They talk about defunding the police, they talk about making excuses for violent mobs — let’s take them at their word: they want to destroy the things that bring us together, our common bonds, our founding, our love of country.” (RELATED: Civil Rights Activist: Left Is Not Fighting For Social Justice But For ‘Anarchy’)

Although some Democrats, like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have enthusiastically endorsed defunding the police, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has suggested that he is not in favor of that policy.

Crenshaw attacked the Democrats for wanting “to dismantle … our economic freedom, our border security, our energy sector, all of it. I don’t think most Americans want that.

Instead, he insisted Americans are yearning for “a renewed sense of faith in the country” and that Republicans must provide policy and direction “to restore faith in our police force, restore safety in our communities and we want to rebuild our economy.”

The congressman cited the pre-coronavirus economic boom as “the greatest economy that our country has ever known” and said it was time to start rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Did Not ‘Directly’ Say If She Supports ‘Defund Police’ Movement)

The former SEAL outlined what he said was a “clear choice in 2020.” He said “it’s chaos versus safety and security, it’s socialism and doubling your tax rates versus economic freedom, it’s government takeover of your health care versus keeping the doctor that you trust.”

Crenshaw also said the Democratic Party today has moved even further left than it was under former President Barack Obama “and people need to realize that.”