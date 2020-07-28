Wisconsin Men Split $22 Million Lottery Winnings After Handshake Deal In 1992

Two Wisconsin men are splitting a $22 million lottery prize after a handshake deal from decades ago.

According to USA Today, Tom Cook and Joe Feeney are splitting a $22 million fortune after agreeing years ago to go in 50/50 on any lottery winnings. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When Cook won the $22 million Powerball prize in June, he didn’t leave his buddy out in the cold. He hit him up and let him know half of it was his.

Just how old was this handshake deal? USA Today reported that the Wisconsin Lottery was able to trace it back to 1992!

After taxes, the two men will each get $5.7 million.

Folks, this is what real friendship looks like. Whether you want to believe it or not, a lot of people would leave their buddies out in the cold over millions of dollars without hesitation.

You’re just lying to yourself if you think most people would honor a handshake lottery deal when millions of dollars are on the line.

That’s what makes this story so damn cool. Since 1992, these two men have been trying to get rich together. Now, it’s 2020 and they hit big.

It’s about damn time this year hit us with some good news. Cook bought the ticket, won $22 million and made sure to take care of Feeney.

If that’s not awesome, then I don’t know what is.

Props to these two gentlemen for reminding us that there are still some good stories floating around in 2020. Don’t spend all that cash in one place!