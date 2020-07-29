Biden Says He’ll Announce Who Will Be His Vice Presidential Running Mate In August

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday that he will announce his vice presidential running mate in the first week of August, the Washington Post reported.

Biden did not say precisely what day he will announce his vice presidential choice, CNN reported. The former Vice president made the announcement during a news conference after a speech in Delaware.

“I’m going to have a choice in the first week in August,” Biden said, according to the WaPo.

“And I promise I’ll let you know when I do,” Biden said.

Biden has said previously that he will choose “a woman of color” as his running mate by August, the New York Post reported. Other candidates reportedly in consideration as Biden’s running mate include Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, according to CNN.

Politico published an article Tuesday that said Biden had chosen Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris for his running mate on August 1, the Daily Caller reported. Politico called the post a “mistake,” according to an editor’s note. The now-deleted language about Harris’ selection included a quote purportedly from Biden that said Harris was “a worthy opponent and a worthy running mate,” according to Politico.

Harris previously ran as Biden’s rival to be the Democratic presidential nominee in the 2020 election. Both Harris and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice are under consideration to be Biden’s running mate, CNN reported. Both Rice and Biden had served under former president Barack Obama, Politico reported Monday.

The @AP snapped a photo of @JoeBiden’s notes today: “Kamala Harris— Do Not Hold Grudges, Canpaigned With Me And Jill, Talented, Great Help To Campaign, Great Respect For Her.” The same day @Politico published then retracted a piece on Biden naming her VP.https://t.co/ohHQ9ePHPg pic.twitter.com/ZLocFSEVtm — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 29, 2020

Biden said “we’ll see” after CNN asked him whether he will meet in person with potential vice president picks, CNN reported. (Related: Here Is Where Joe Biden’s Top Choices For Vice President Stand On Defunding The Police)

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation for comment.

