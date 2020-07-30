Clemson Is Still The Heavy Favorite To Win The ACC After The Addition Of Notre Dame

The Clemson Tigers are still the heavy favorite to win the ACC football title this season.

Notre Dame was added to the ACC for the upcoming season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Tigers are still expected to cruise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the latest odds from FOX Bet, the Tigers are at -300 to win the ACC and Notre Dame is at +350. You can see the full list below.

???? Clemson’s odds to win the ACC went from -550 to -300 after yesterday’s news that Notre Dame would compete for the conference title this season Can the Irish pull off the upset? ☘️ pic.twitter.com/btD2XNfXPo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 30, 2020

The fact that the game is still that big after Notre Dame was added to the ACC is truly a testament to how good Clemson is.

Make no mistake about it, folks. Notre Dame will almost certainly end up being a top 10 team this season. Yet, there’s very little confidence in their ability to beat the Tigers.

Anyone who has been paying attention knows that you should be picking Clemson at all times against ACC teams until proven otherwise.

Dabo Swinney is the best coach in the conference, Trevor Lawrence is a top two quarterback in America and the entire roster is stacked with NFL talent.

Picking against Clemson is a very foolish thing to do.

Let us know who you’re taking in the comments. I’m rolling with the Tigers and Swinney!