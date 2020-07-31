Accident Off California Coast Leaves 1 Marine Dead, 2 Injured, 8 Missing

An accident involving an amphibious assault vehicle off the coast of southern California has left one marine dead, two injured and eight missing, the Associated Press reported early Friday.

The accident occurred late Thursday night, and all the Marines involved were part of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, AP reported. Search and rescue efforts led by the Marines and Navy were underway Friday, the Marines said in a statement.

Those injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are in critical condition, the Marine Corps Times reported. The group was stationed out of Camp Pendleton, according to USA Today.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident,” Col. Christopher Bronzi, the unit’s commanding officer, said in a statement. “I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search.”

1 Marine has died, 8 service members remain missing and 2 were injured after an AAV mishap July 30 off the coast of Southern California. All are assigned to the 15th MEU. Search and rescue efforts are still underway with support from the Navy and Coast Guard. — I MEF (@1stMEF) July 31, 2020

The Expeditionary Force is the Marines’ main war-fighting organization, consisting of ground, air and logistical forces, USA Today reported. (RELATED: Russia Sentences Former US Marine To Nine Years In Prison)

The accident comes less than a month after a Marine in California survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound after getting into a standoff with police.

The name of the Marine killed in the vehicle accident Thursday will be released after 24 hours, once their family has been notified, according to the Marine Corps Times.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more facts become available.

