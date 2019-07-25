16 Marines Arrested In California For Alleged Drug Crimes, Human Smuggling

Sixteen U.S. Marines were arrested Thursday for alleged human smuggling and criminal drug activity, according to a statement from the Marine Corps.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) made the arrests during a battalion formation exercise at Camp Pendleton in California using information gathered from a “human smuggling” investigation, the press release read.

The suspects arrested range in rank from private first class to corporal, or E-2 to E-4, according to 1st Marine Division spokesperson 1st Lt. Cameron Edinburgh, the New York Post reported.

The investigation was conducted jointly by NCIS and the 1st Marine Division. (RELATED: Navy SEAL On Trial For Alleged War Crimes Faces Investigation For Suspected Additional Murder)

“1st Marine Division is committed to justice and the rule of law, and we will continue to fully cooperate with NCIS on this matter,” the statement said. “Any Marines found to be in connection with these alleged activities will be questioned and handled accordingly with respect to due process.”

Eight more Marines were also detained for questioning, but they are unrelated to the alleged drug offenses.

“None of the Marines arrested or detained for questioning served in support of the Southwest Border Support mission,” the statement added.

None of the names or the details of individual offenses have been released.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.