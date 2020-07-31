Charles Barkley Defends People Who Stand During The National Anthem, Says They’re Not ‘Bad’ People

Charles Barkley thinks there’s nothing wrong with standing during the national anthem.

There used to be a time in America where everyone stood during the national anthem, but those days seem to be gone. Thursday night, every single NBA player on four teams took a knee during the anthem. While Barkley doesn’t have an issue with that, he wants people to know that it’s still OK to stand in America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Every player, coach and ref takes a knee during the national anthem before the Pelicans-Jazz game pic.twitter.com/LZy1A6s8VM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 30, 2020

All players, coaches and refs take a knee and lock arms during the national anthem before the Lakers-Clippers game. pic.twitter.com/eZ9RHE3eh7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

“The national anthem means different things to different people. I’m glad these guys are all unified. But if people don’t kneel, they’re not a bad person. I want to make that perfectly clear,” Barkley said Thursday night, according to The Spun.

He added that those who stand should “not be vilified.” You can watch his full comments below.

Charles Barkley on anthem kneeling “If people don’t kneel they’re not a bad person” pic.twitter.com/qeZfjHTUZ4 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 30, 2020

Leave it to Sir Charles to, as usual, have the most rational voice in the discussion. While the sports media wants to praise this kneeling like it’s the greatest thing ever, we have to remember that not everyone is down for it.

As I asked Thursday night, will any NBA player be brave enough to stand during the anthem? Through two games, not a single player has.

At this point, it would take a huge act of courage to be the only player in the league to do it.

Will any NBA player be brave enough to stand during the national anthem? At this point, standing is an act of courage when the rest of the players kneel. https://t.co/qBsSNLK1X9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 30, 2020

I also agree 100% with Charles Barkley, and it’s insane that those words need to even be said. Standing for the national anthem should be the default position!

It shouldn’t be a position that needs to be defended! It should be normal, and it’s insanity that we now live in a country where standing for the national anthem requires an explanation.

“I’m a Christian, like I said, and I just can’t get on board with a couple of things that I have read about Black Lives Matter.” Sam Coonrod explains why he didn’t kneel during the Giants-Dodgers pregame moment of unity (via @PavlovicNBCS) https://t.co/7QI9fgjvvn pic.twitter.com/EZQgd8ZBho — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 24, 2020

Let us know in the comments what you think of Barkley’s comments. I think most of you will agree with him.