LeBron James Says He Hopes He Made Colin Kaepernick ‘Proud’ By Kneeling During The National Anthem

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hopes that he’s made Colin Kaepernick proud.

The three-time NBA champion kneeled during the national anthem Thursday night prior to a win against the Clippers.

All players, coaches and refs take a knee and lock arms during the national anthem before the Lakers-Clippers game. pic.twitter.com/eZ9RHE3eh7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

According to ESPN, LeBron talked about kneeling after the game and said, “I hope we made Kaep proud.”

.@KingJames hopes he and the NBA players who kneeled during the anthem made @Kaepernick7 proud. pic.twitter.com/hMEvGHvcUw — ESPN (@espn) July 31, 2020

Bang-up job, everyone. We’ve officially turned sports into a political debate. Competition is now secondary. Kneeling during the anthem is the main focus.

My only question for LeBron is what specifically did Kaepernick do that LeBron likes?

Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the national anthem, wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity then get paid leave and praised Fidel Castro.

Which part does LeBron like the most? You can’t just pick and choose. If you’re down with Kaep, then you have to be down with it all.

Does LeBron James think cops are slave catchers? Does he think they’re paid to murder people? Does he support communist dictators?

Let’s get specific here. What should we be most proud about when talking about Colin Kaepernick?

I’m not someone who thinks athletes should just stick to dribbling. Not at all. They have platforms and should use them. However, they should know what they’re talking about and making informed decisions.

Colin Kaepernick isn’t a hero. It’s that simple.