Ja Morant Throws Down Monster Dunk Against The Trail Blazers

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant threw down a gigantic dunk during a Friday 140-135 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

In transition, Morant caught a lob and threw down a disgusting alley-oop. I can promise you that this will be one of the best plays we see out of the NBA down in the bubble at Disney. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the incredible display of athleticism below.

Ja is electric in the open floor ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/8ntoP8Pb0X — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

I will never understand how some people are so damn athletic. I’ll never get it at all. Morant and I are both humans.

I can hardly touch the net. He can somehow fly to the rim like it’s no big deal at all. His athleticism is truly remarkable.

Also, I don’t want to brag, but I told anyone who would listen that Ja Morant was going to blow up in the NBA coming out of Murray State.

He was massively overlooked in the recruiting process, but it was clear that he was going to be a star in the league.

It was literally the same situation as Damian Lillard coming out of Weber State.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 12 ????????????‍♂️ (@jamorant) on Jul 24, 2020 at 3:13pm PDT

I can’t wait to see what Morant does in the coming years. He’s going to dominate the NBA for a very long time.