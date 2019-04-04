Murray State Star Ja Morant Declares For The NBA Draft

Murray State guard Ja Morant is headed to the NBA.

Morant announced his decision late Wednesday after his season came to end in a second round March Madness loss to Florida State. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

The ultra-athletic guard is likely going to go in the top five of the draft. There’s a real possibility he could go as high as two.

“I’ll be declaring for 2019 NBA Draft.” Ja Morant makes it official. pic.twitter.com/jInoJasQQl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 3, 2019

I can’t wait to see what Morant does in the NBA. He is a straight up baller, and reminds me a ton of Russell Westbrook.

The man can absolutely sky. For only being a few inches of six feet tall, the Murray State legend can elevate with the best of them.

It’s wild that Morant ended up at Murray State, where he absolutely dominated for two seasons. Guys like that usually end up at blue blood programs. (RELATED: Murray State Star Ja Morant Throws Down Monster Dunk Against Marquette)

The freak of nature athlete ended up in the OVC, which is just mind-boggling.

He also just seems like a super chill guy. As I always say, it’s guys like that who you want to cheer for.

Let’s hope he represents all the small school guys out there at the next level and puts up some major points. He’s going to be a lot of fun to watch.