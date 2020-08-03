MSNBC Gives Daily Show To Former Al Jazeera Host Who Attacked ‘American Sniper’ Chris Kyle As ‘Racist’

MSNBC is giving a daily show to reporter Ayman Mohyeldin, who sparked backlash in 2015 after accusing Chris Kyle of being “racist.”

Mohyeldin previously worked at Al Jazeera and co-hosts MSNBC’s early morning show “First Look.” NBC News came under fire after Mohyeldin attacked Kyle, a well-known sniper killed in 2013, as allegedly having “racist tendencies.” (RELATED: It’s Official: Joy Reid To Host New Evening Show On MSNBC)

“Some of what people have described as his racist tendencies towards Iraqis and Muslims when he was going on some of these, you know, killing sprees in Iraq on assignment,” Mohyeldin said during a Jan. 29, 2015 segment on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough appeared uncomfortable with the comments, noting afterwards that Mohyeldin would “kick around Santa Claus” after the commercial break, according to the New York Post.

Today is Chris Kyle Day in Texas. In honor of a Texas son, a Navy SEAL and an American hero – a man who defended his brothers and sisters in arms on and off the battlefield – I declared February 2nd Chris Kyle Day in Texas. We remember our heroes. pic.twitter.com/xKxwPDy3vb — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 2, 2020

A group over Iraqi War veterans demanded an apology from the network after Mohyeldin’s comments.

“Mohyeldin’s statements were an inexcusable slap in the face to the widow of Chris Kyle and to all those in the armed forces who continue to serve our country in harm’s way,” the letter read according to the Washington Examiner. “Such rants do not add anything to a thoughtful discussion of public policy regarding Iraq.”

“NBC News’ continued refusal to acknowledge and apologize for Mohyeldin’s malicious remarks about Chris Kyle is as disappointing as it is shocking. Chris Kyle’s family, veterans everywhere, and the public at large deserve from NBC News a strong, unequivocal public statement condemning Mohyeldin’s vile hate speech.”

Mohyeldin’s move comes amid changes to MSNBC’s daytime lineup. “Deadline: White House” hosted by Nicolle Wallace will now be two hours long and Chuck Todd’s show “Meet the Press Daily” is moving to an early afternoon time slot, Deadline reported.