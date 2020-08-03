Editorial

REPORT: ‘The Dan Le Batard Show’ Asks If It’s ‘Funny’ That Jonathan Isaac Tore His ACL Because He Stood For The National Anthem

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 02: Jonathan Isaac #1 of the Orlando Magic reacts after an injury against the Sacramento Kings in the second half of a NBA basketball game at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 2, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Twitter account for “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” posted an absurd tweet Monday about Jonathan Isaac.

According to Outkick, the official Twitter account for the show hosted by Dan Le Batard tweeted and then deleted a poll asking, “Is it funny that the guy who refused to kneel immediately blew out his knee?” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a screenshot of the deleted tweet below.

Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac was the first player in the NBA to stand for the national anthem when the league started back up in Orlando at Disney.

He suffered a torn ACL Sunday against the Sacramento Kings, and his season is done.

This is a first ballot hall of fame stupid tweet. What the hell was the person who hit send thinking? What could possibly have been funny about this?

A young man chose to stand for the national anthem, and then suffered a gruesome injury. There’s literally nothing funny about it all.

It’s incredibly sad and unfortunate.

I don’t care what your political affiliation is or what your views are on protesting, you should never cheer for somebody to get hurt or laugh about it.

I think Colin Kaepernick is a complete joke, but it wouldn’t be funny in the slightest if he tore his ACL in horrific fashion.

Why is it funny because a guy who stood for the anthem tore his ACL?

That’s one of the dumbest tweets I’ve ever seen, and there’s no other way around it.