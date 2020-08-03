REPORT: ‘The Dan Le Batard Show’ Asks If It’s ‘Funny’ That Jonathan Isaac Tore His ACL Because He Stood For The National Anthem

The Twitter account for “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” posted an absurd tweet Monday about Jonathan Isaac.

According to Outkick, the official Twitter account for the show hosted by Dan Le Batard tweeted and then deleted a poll asking, “Is it funny that the guy who refused to kneel immediately blew out his knee?” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a screenshot of the deleted tweet below.

Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac was the first player in the NBA to stand for the national anthem when the league started back up in Orlando at Disney.

Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac stood alone for the national anthem. This is what courage looks like. When the rest of the NBA took a knee, Isaac stood with pride for America. Sometimes, when you stand for what is right, you must stand alone. pic.twitter.com/fl4cb2qbtF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 31, 2020

He suffered a torn ACL Sunday against the Sacramento Kings, and his season is done.

Jonathan Isaac was taken off the court in a wheelchair following an apparent knee injury. pic.twitter.com/z4D9zd4baH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 3, 2020

This is a first ballot hall of fame stupid tweet. What the hell was the person who hit send thinking? What could possibly have been funny about this?

A young man chose to stand for the national anthem, and then suffered a gruesome injury. There’s literally nothing funny about it all.

It’s incredibly sad and unfortunate.

Disappointing news: Orlando Magic F Jonathan Isaac has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, source tells ESPN. Isaac missed 31 games with knee injury earlier and worked his way back for restart. A much longer rehab awaits him now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2020

I don’t care what your political affiliation is or what your views are on protesting, you should never cheer for somebody to get hurt or laugh about it.

I think Colin Kaepernick is a complete joke, but it wouldn’t be funny in the slightest if he tore his ACL in horrific fashion.

Why is it funny because a guy who stood for the anthem tore his ACL?

Jonathan Isaac became the first #NBA player inside the bubble to stand during the national anthem. He also chose not to wear a #BlackLivesMatter shirt After the game the first question he fielded was “Do you believe Black Lives Matter?” He responded: “Absolutely.” Full answer: pic.twitter.com/SNBVar7pg7 — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) July 31, 2020

That’s one of the dumbest tweets I’ve ever seen, and there’s no other way around it.