Editorial

Orlando Magic Player Jonathan Isaac Stands Alone During The National Anthem, Cites His Christian Faith

Jonathan Isaac (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool via Getty Images)

Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac stood alone for the national anthem Friday night.

Prior to the Friday night game between the Magic and Nets at the bubble in Disney, everyone except Isaac took a knee during the anthem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Isaac stood with pride and he stood alone. He became the first player in the bubble at Disney to stand for the anthem. You can see a photo of it below.

After the game, Isaac cited his Christian faith and love in the gospel as to why he couldn’t kneel during the national anthem, and he also made it clear that he supports Black Lives Matter.

Isaac explained that through God “we can get past skin color.” You can watch his comments below.

Damn, that’s what courage looks like, folks. I can’t imagine the kind of guts Isaac must have. The entire league has been taking a knee, and he stood alone.

In 2020 in the world of sports, that’s the definition of courage. Most people would take a knee just to get along.

Not Isaac. He stood with pride and then he talked about his Christian faith. I’m stunned at the guts on this young man.

In a world where you’re told America is awful and to kneel during the national anthem, Isaac is a blunt reminder of what courage looks like.

You won’t see many people do what he did, and he deserves all the props in the world. Hopefully, a few guys in the NBA learn a thing or two from his great example.