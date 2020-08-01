Orlando Magic Player Jonathan Isaac Stands Alone During The National Anthem, Cites His Christian Faith

Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac stood alone for the national anthem Friday night.

Prior to the Friday night game between the Magic and Nets at the bubble in Disney, everyone except Isaac took a knee during the anthem.

Isaac stood with pride and he stood alone. He became the first player in the bubble at Disney to stand for the anthem. You can see a photo of it below.

Isaac stood with pride and he stood alone. He became the first player in the bubble at Disney to stand for the anthem. You can see a photo of it below.

Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac stood alone for the national anthem. This is what courage looks like. When the rest of the NBA took a knee, Isaac stood with pride for America. Sometimes, when you stand for what is right, you must stand alone. pic.twitter.com/fl4cb2qbtF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 31, 2020

After the game, Isaac cited his Christian faith and love in the gospel as to why he couldn’t kneel during the national anthem, and he also made it clear that he supports Black Lives Matter.

Isaac explained that through God “we can get past skin color.” You can watch his comments below.

Jonathan Isaac became the first #NBA player inside the bubble to stand during the national anthem. He also chose not to wear a #BlackLivesMatter shirt After the game the first question he fielded was “Do you believe Black Lives Matter?” He responded: “Absolutely.” Full answer: pic.twitter.com/SNBVar7pg7 — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) July 31, 2020

More from @JJudahIsaac after his decision to stand for the national anthem and not to wear a #BlackLivesMatter shirt for the first Magic game inside the #NBABubble “I’m black. I grew up black. I have a black little brother that lives in America. I’m not for racism.” pic.twitter.com/rsyqXh7Zws — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) July 31, 2020

Damn, that’s what courage looks like, folks. I can’t imagine the kind of guts Isaac must have. The entire league has been taking a knee, and he stood alone.

In 2020 in the world of sports, that’s the definition of courage. Most people would take a knee just to get along.

All players, coaches and refs take a knee and lock arms during the national anthem before the Lakers-Clippers game. pic.twitter.com/eZ9RHE3eh7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

Not Isaac. He stood with pride and then he talked about his Christian faith. I’m stunned at the guts on this young man.

In a world where you’re told America is awful and to kneel during the national anthem, Isaac is a blunt reminder of what courage looks like.

Charles Barkley on anthem kneeling “If people don’t kneel they’re not a bad person” pic.twitter.com/qeZfjHTUZ4 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 30, 2020

You won’t see many people do what he did, and he deserves all the props in the world. Hopefully, a few guys in the NBA learn a thing or two from his great example.