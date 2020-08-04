The NCAA Is Planning For The College Basketball Season To Start On Time

The NCAA is planning for the college basketball season to start as planned in November.

March Madness was canceled last season because of coronavirus, and the fate of college football hangs in the balance. Fortunately, it sounds like the upcoming college basketball season will be okay. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships. A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

“We are still planning on starting the season on schedule on November 10th,” NCAA SVP Dan Gavitt told Andy Katz in a recent interview. He added that they are absolutely planning for March Madness this season.

You can watch him break down the situation below.

“We are still planning on starting the season on schedule on November 10th.” NCAA SVP Dan Gavitt shares the latest on college basketball with @TheAndyKatz. pic.twitter.com/qThTyEMHzu — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) August 1, 2020

Let’s hope like hell college basketball starts on time. I don’t even want to think of a situation unfolding where college basketball and football get screwed up in the fall.

November is still several months off. We’re literally three months away from the start of college basketball. That’s a lot of time for things to improve, and it’s also a lot of time for things to potentially go wrong.

Let’s hope we trend towards the former and not the latter. We need college sports in America, and fans are craving for basketball after March Madness was canceled.

We just can’t have college basketball stolen from us twice. If we lose football and the upcoming basketball season, I’m not even sure what people will do.

The sports world will come apart at the seams.

Let’s do whatever we have to in order to ensure college basketball happens starting in November. I have big plans for Wisconsin!