Rasmussen Poll Finds 51% Approval Rating For Trump

Fifty-one percent of people approve of President Donald Trump’s performance as president, according to a poll from Rasmussen Reports released Monday.

The survey company’s Presidential Tracking Poll said that 47% of people disapprove of his job performance.

The survey also shows the divide between the 40% of those indicating they strongly approve of Trump’s job performance and the 41% who strongly disapprove. “This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -1,” according to the pollsters. (RELATED: Biden Leads Trump In Battleground States According To CNBC Poll)

Recently, a series of polls indicated Trump is trailing presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. A Rasmussen poll released July 29 showed that Biden was leading Trump by 48% to 42% in voter support. The current RealClear Politics average of polling has Biden with a 7.4% lead over Trump.

In mid-July, Rasmussen had pegged the presidential race as a virtual tie, with a poll finding 47% support for Biden and 44% for Trump, prompting the polling company to note that “Trump has jumped back into the race.”

Another Rasmussen poll released in July indicated that just 54% of those surveyed thought Biden was not up to the task of debating Trump. (RELATED: Trump And Biden Tied In New Fox Poll)

The firm was rated as one of the few polling organizations whose numbers accurately reflected the results of the 2016 presidential election between Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The polling firm “uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel.”

The margin of error for the full sample of 1,500 likely voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence, according to Rasmussen.