Redskins Assistant Coach Jack Del Rio Suggests He’s Not A Fan Of Players Opting Out Of The Season

Washington Redskins defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio doesn’t sound like a fan of players opting out of the season.

NFL players are allowed to opt out during the coronavirus pandemic if they have their own health issues or are worried in general. Del Rio doesn’t sound like a big supporter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to NBC Sports, Del Rio told The Athletic, “I have personal views that would probably not sit well with my professional occupation right now. I think I’ll just leave it like that.”

Back in June, Del Rio opined about player safety during the pandemic, and tweeted, “I think most players understand the risk of playing the game of football. The priority is not trying to be perfectly safe …..if so perhaps you should never drive your car.”

I think most players understand the risk of playing the game of football. The priority is not trying to be perfectly safe …..if so perhaps you should never drive your car. https://t.co/pdtAfC370F — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) June 24, 2020

Jack Del Rio is such a football guy, and he doesn’t even pretend to hide it or filter his views. Sure, there’s a pandemic happening right now.

You know what else is happening? Training camp. It sounds like Del Rio is picking the action on the field above all else.

The funniest part about this is that I’m sure he’s not the only coach in the NFL who feels this way. Football guys love playing no matter what the risk is.

Football guys pride themselves on putting the game in front of everything else. Clearly, Del Rio isn’t an exception at all.

Now, will his players appreciate his suggestion? Probably not. Do you think Del Rio cares? Almost certainly not.