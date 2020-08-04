Denver Broncos ‘Sanitize’ Players In Laughable Fashion

The Denver Broncos posted a laughable Twitter video Monday afternoon.

The team shared a video of players preparing for practice by walking through some kind of spray to help protect them from coronavirus. The Broncos captioned the video, “Time for work. But first, we sanitize.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below.

Time for work. ???? But first, we sanitize. pic.twitter.com/HIO4epiyyH — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 3, 2020

How exactly is this supposed to protect anyone from coronavirus? How is this spray machine supposed to keep players safe?

Is it just supposed to clean their hair? Is Michael Scott running the Broncos these days coming up with half-cocked ideas?

The players literally just walked through a spray machine that touched them for a fraction of a second, and are apparently good to go!

Yeah, that sure seems to add up!

I love how we’re spraying down players who are literally going to be crushing each other on the field. I’m pretty sure if they’re going to be drilling each other and spending time together, then this spray is pointless.

Is it funny? Sure. Will it likely make any impact on the war against coronavirus? I doubt it.

Thanks for the laughs, but I have zero faith in this device from the Broncos.