REPORT: Big 10 Teams Will Play 10 Game Conference Schedule, Announcement Might Be Made Tuesday

The Big 10 2020 football schedule format will reportedly be released Tuesday.

According to John Talty, the B1G is expected to announce a 10 game conference schedule for teams at some point Tuesday.

It was already known the Big 10 would only play conference games during the coronavirus pandemic, and now it sounds like we know how many.

The Big Ten is expected to unveil its 2020 football schedule tomorrow, a source told @aldotcom. The expectation is it’ll be a 10-game schedule. — John Talty (@JTalty) August 3, 2020

Okay, this is a very likable situation. Essentially, we cut out three non-conference games and are tacking on an extra conference matchup.

It’s the exact same as the SEC and PAC-12’s 10 game plans, and it’s similar to the Big 12 and ACC.

A 10 game conference slate will be the toughest schedule many teams in the B1G have ever played, and I love that idea.

As I’ve talked about before, we should play as many tough games as possible, and we should play as many conference games as possible.

Fans want high stakes competitions. We don’t want to play directional schools.

Hopefully, the 10 game conference schedule is awesome, and fans never want it to change. It could be the first step towards a 10 game conference schedule and two non-conference games. That’s the dream.

It might have taken a decade to get there, but better late than never!