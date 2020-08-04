‘You’re Welcome To Say Something Negative About Antifa Right Now’: Ted Cruz Spars With Mazie Hirono At Senate Hearing

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz clashed with Democratic Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono at the end of a Senate subcommittee hearing Tuesday on antifa violence.

Cruz, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution, convened the hearing to discuss the role antifa and other left-wing groups play in ongoing riots in major U.S. cities like Portland.

Before getting up to leave the hearing, Hirono said “we can all agree” on denouncing “violent extremism of all stripes.”

“So to constantly accuse Democrats of not caring about that is … I can only say that you aren’t listening,” she added. “So I hope this is the end of this hearing, Mr. Chairman, and we don’t have to listen to any more of your rhetorical speeches. Thank you very much. I’m leaving.”

“I appreciate the, as always the kind and uplifting words of Senator Hirono,” Cruz responded. “And I would also note that throughout her remarks she still did not say a negative word about antifa, nor has any Democrat here. They instead engage in a political game where they depend — you’re welcome to say something negative about Antifa right now.”

“I think that I’ve covered the subject quite well,” Hirono said as she left. (RELATED: Jerry Nadler Says Antifa Violence In Portland Is ‘A Myth’)

“OK, she declined to speak, so that is the position of the Democratic Party,” Cruz shot back. “I would note also that of the seven Democratic senators who spoke, not one of them apologized for or denounced multiple Democrats calling law enforcement officers Nazis, stormtroopers and Gestapo. To be fair, I have not heard the word Nazi, but stormtrooper was Nancy Pelosi and Gestapo was another Democratic leader. That was less than helpful.”

“Across the country, we’re seeing horrific violence, we’re seeing our country torn apart,” Cruz told Fox News Monday. “Violent anarchists and Marxists are exploiting protests to transform them into riots and direct assaults on the lives and safety of their fellow Americans.”