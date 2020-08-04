‘Yo-semites’: Trump Struggles To Pronounce Name Of California National Park

President Donald Trump struggled to pronounce “Yosemite” during a press conference Tuesday, instead mispronouncing it as “yo-semites” twice before continuing with his remarks.

Trump’s blunder came during a press conference praising the “Great American Outdoors Act,” which he had officially signed into law earlier Tuesday.

“When young Americans experience the breathtaking beauty of the Grand Canyon, when their eyes widen in amazement as Old Faithful bursts into the sky, when they gaze upon Yo-semites – Yo-seminites – towering sequoias, their love of country grows stronger, and they know that every American has a duty to preserve this wondrous inheritance,” Trump said Tuesday while trying to pronounce the name of Yosemite National Park.

Yosemite National Park, located in northern California, is one of the most well-known nature preserves in the United States, and saw over 4.5 million visitors in 2019, according to the National Park Service.

The Great American Outdoors Act provides billions of dollars for environmental repairs and maintenance, and is the largest environmental and conservation law passed by the Trump administration so far, the Independent reported.

It passed with a rare showing of bipartisan support, despite Democrats and Republicans generally remaining at odds over environmental and climate change legislation.

The bill was originally introduced in the House by the late Rep. John Lewis in March 2019, and was passed a month later. The bill was then amended in the Senate and passed on June 17, 2020 with 73 senators voting in favor. It then returned to the House and was passed again on July 22, and then went to the president’s desk.

The act allocates $9 billion towards the restoration of over 400 national parks, monuments, wildernesses, lake shores and more, providing a much-needed relief to areas that have suffered from limited budgets to repair roads and other facilities, according to Independent. (RELATED: America’s Iconic National Parks Need Billions In Repairs)

The law also grants $900 million each year towards the Land and Water Conservation Fund, paid for by royalties funded through offshore oil and gas projects, according to the law’s text.

