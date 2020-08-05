Maryland Terrapins Have 0 New Coronavirus Cases After 227 Tests

The Maryland Terrapins have received some great coronavirus news.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Terrapins don’t have a single case of coronavirus after 227 athletes and staff members were tested. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

So far, Maryland has tested 964 people and only had a total of 12 positives.

Maryland tested 227 student-athletes, coaches & staff on July 27 for COVID w/no positive tests. Overall to date, Maryland has tested 964 student-athletes, coaches & staff w/only 12 positive tests. — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2020

This is great news for the Terrapins, the Big 10 and college sports in general. Maryland is a major college athletic program, and they don’t have a single case of coronavirus less than a month to go to the football season starting.

This is a major shift in momentum from early July when the Terrapins had suspended football workouts because of coronavirus.

Now, the program doesn’t have a single new case after more than 200 tests, and they’ve only had 12 cases total.

Overall, it seems like Maryland is doing a very solid job of managing the coronavirus pandemic. Now, we just need to make sure they keep doing a great job through the football season.

It’s a very fluid situation, but it seems like things are trending in the proper direction in College Park.