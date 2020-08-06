Ivanka Trump Announces Goal Of $6 Billion In Capital For Women-Owned Businesses Initiative

Ivanka Trump announced the White House Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative’s new goal of $6 billion in capital for women-owned businesses.

“The Trump Administration is committed to ensuring that women have an equal opportunity to participate in the economy at home and around the world,” the first daughter shared Thursday in a statement to the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“W-GDP’s 2X Initiative is taking bold action with a new goal of $6 billion in capital to support women-owned, women-led, and women-supporting projects across the world,” she added. “Through W-GDP, we are addressing the systemic barriers that women face in the developing world.” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Shortly after the announcement, Ivanka shared a few pictures on Instagram from the day’s virtual event where she was joined by CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation Adam Boehler.

“Today, I’m proud to announce that W-GDP’s 2X initiative will double our investment to $6 Billion in capital to support women-owned businesses,” the first daughter captioned her post.

“This investment is more relevant than ever, as #COVID19 presents new challenges for women entrepreneurs and compounds existing ones,” she added. “#WGDP.”

During the event, speakers focused on women’s economic empowerment in Latin America and the Caribbean while they highlighted several plans, including, “identifying barriers and solutions to women’s economic opportunities

and “supporting women’s economic empowerment during COVID-19 through interventions, innovations, and investment opportunities,” per the release.