‘I Will Never Stop Fighting’: Joe Biden Apologizes For Suggesting African Americans Lacked Diversity

Former Vice President Joe Biden issued an apology Thursday after making a comment that suggested African Americans lacked diversity.

“Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community,” Biden told the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) Joint Virtual Convention. (RELATED: Biden Claims That ‘Unlike’ The Black Community, ‘The Latino Community … Is Incredibly Diverse’)

.@JoeBiden: “Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community” pic.twitter.com/CFO4Q40jEI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 6, 2020

President Donald Trump responded by saying that his presumptive opponent had “totally disparaged and insulted the Black community.”

President Trump: “Joe Biden this morning totally disparaged and insulted the Black community.” pic.twitter.com/PZrMljNWEe — The Hill (@thehill) August 7, 2020

Biden apologized hours later in a series of tweets. saying, “Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all.”

Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

Biden went on to explain that he did see a lot of diversity within the African American community, adding, “It’s this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place.”

Throughout my career I’ve witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It’s this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

“My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future,” Biden concluded.