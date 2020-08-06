‘No Religion’: Trump Says Joe Biden ‘Hurt God’ In Bizarre Rant

President Donald Trump said Vice President “hurt God” in a bizarre rant to supporters after disembarking Thursday from Air Force One in Ohio.

Trump made the comment during a section of his speech discussing what a Biden presidency would look like, hours delivering an economic message at the Whirlpool Corporation headquarters in Ohio.

“He wants to take away your guns, destroy your 2nd Amendment. No religion, no anything,” Trump said of Biden. “Hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God. He’s against guns. He’s against energy.”

The Biden campaign was quick to jump on Trump’s comment, replying that Biden’s Catholic faith was a major part of his life.

Here’s the response from Biden spokesman Andrew Bates to Trump’s absurd claims about Biden and God. pic.twitter.com/mrY6bwOeyH — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 6, 2020

“Joe Biden’s faith is at the core of who he is; he’s lived it with dignity his entire life, and it’s been a source of strength and comfort in times of extreme hardship,” Biden Spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement. “Donald Trump is the only president in our history to have tear-gassed peaceful Americans and thrown a priest out of his church just so he could profane it – and a Bible – for his own cynical optics as he sought to tear our nation apart at a moment of crisis and pain.”

Trump’s comment came minutes after he confirmed that Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for coronavirus. DeWine was tested early Thursday morning, as is procedure for anyone planning to come into contact with Trump or Vice President Mike Pence. (Related: Ohio Governor’s Alarming Claim About The Number of Coronavirus Cases Was Based On A ‘Guesstimate’)

“Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland,” DeWine’s office said in a statement, according to NBC. “Governor DeWine tested positive. Governor DeWine has no symptoms at the present time.”