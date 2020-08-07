Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Bragged About Allegedly Having Oral Sex With George Clooney

Jeffrey Epstein cohort and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly bragged about giving oral sex to actor George Clooney.

Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre wrote about Maxwell confessing the alleged incident to her in the manuscript for her book “The Billionaire’s Playboy Club,” according to an article published Friday by The Sun, which cited court documents.

Giuffre’s manuscript had been unsealed along with other documents by a judge last week, the outlet reported.

“One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the build up and excitement in her voice you’d think she was the next crown princess,” Giuffre reportedly wrote in her manuscript.

“But she had given George Clooney a blow job in the bathroom at some random event,” Giuffre continued.

“She never let that one down,” she added. (RELATED: REPORT: Ghislaine Maxwell Requested Birthday Song For Jeffrey Epstein Talking About 24-Hour Long Erections)

Giuffre also claimed Maxwell “loved to brag about her rendezvous with various lovers” in the manuscript.

Clooney has never been accused of involvement in sex crimes against underage girls or tied to convicted sex offender Epstein, according to The Sun.

As previously reported, Maxwell’s indictment claimed the socialite knew that Epstein “had a sexual preference for underage girls” and that both Epstein and Maxwell “knew that certain victims were in fact under the age of 18.”

Maxwell allegedly befriended the young women and “groomed” them for a sexual relationship with Epstein.