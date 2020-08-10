REPORT: Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska And Iowa Are Considering A Move To The Big 12 For The 2020 Season

Multiple Big 10 teams might be trying to jump ship to the Big 12 for the season.

The Big 10 has reportedly canned the 2020 football season, but some schools might still be trying to find a way to play during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Troy Hughes, Rick Neuheisel said on SiriusXM that he’s heard Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State are all looking at potentially playing in the Big 12 for the year.

On SiriusXM, Rick Neuheisel says his sources told him there’s talk about Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State quietly reaching out to the Big 12 College football (if played) is going to look wild in 2020 (@1053TheFan @1053SS @RJChoppy) pic.twitter.com/OHJCsdqLoB — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) August 10, 2020

However, Bruce Feldman claims he spoke to a source at one of the four schools who told him, “That would be news to us.”

RE: reports of Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska and Ohio State exploring potential move to the Big 12, source at one of those schools just told me, “That would be news to us.” — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 10, 2020

There is next to shot this ever actually ends up happening. While it’d be damn fun to watch unfold, there’s no way this is possible.

The season is slated to start in a couple weeks. Does anyone think four B1G teams will be able to move to the Big 12 in time to play?

No chance in hell we see these four teams jump ship.

Now, I’m sure they want to jump ship. I’d want to jump ship too if I was in their shoes. The Big 10 canceled football!

Of course teams are going to try to do what they can to survive. You can’t blame them at all.

However, it’s just not a realistic plan at all.