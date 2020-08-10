Cooking Star Rachael Ray’s Upstate New York Home Damaged By Massive Fire

TV personality Rachael Ray’s home in upstate New York was damaged in a fire Sunday.

The extent of the damage on the home, which is located on Lake Luzerne, is unknown, according to a report published by ABC6.

“Hi and thanks for the concern,” a spokesperson for the chef said in a statement to ABC6. “Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent. I am happy to provide updates as I know.”

Fire engulfs celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s home near Albany, NY https://t.co/z43fTnNVuk pic.twitter.com/Nybl5FSCsT — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) August 10, 2020

Video on social media of the fire showed flames coming through the roof of the house.

Ray was filming cooking show segments for a show called “#STAYHOME With Rachael” from the home during the coronavirus quarantine. Her husband John Cusimano has helped out as her cameraman, producer, special guest and more while the pair films two episodes each week. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Reveals Devastating Truth About Her California Home During The Wildfires)