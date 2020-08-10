Monday Is The 36-Year Anniversary Of ‘Red Dawn’ Being Released In Theaters

Monday is the 36-year anniversary of “Red Dawn” hitting theaters.

The iconic Cold War movie with Patrick Swayze and Charlie Sheen was released Aug. 10, 1984, and it’ll forever be remembered as one of the coolest movies ever made. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

“Red Dawn” debuted in theatres today in 1984. The film stars stars Patrick Swayze, Charlie Sheen, C. Thomas Howell, Lea Thompson and Jennifer Grey. #80s #80smovies pic.twitter.com/QLEY1iL1iR — LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) August 10, 2020

The entire premise is incredibly badass. The Communists invade America, a bunch of high school kids take to the mountains and carry out guerilla warfare against the enemy.

Every single guy I’m friends with loves “Red Dawn” and I refuse to date women who don’t watch the movie. It’s non-negotiable and it’s a true deal-breaker.

If you don’t love watching “Red Dawn,” I don’t want you anywhere near my life.

In case you think I’m kidding, I literally have a “Red Dawn” poster at the office because I like a daily reminder of what it means to fight evil and Communism.

It’s one of the greatest movies ever made, and you’re just wrong if you think differently.

If you haven’t seen “Red Dawn,” I suggest you find a way to stream it ASAP. Forget the remake. Don’t waste your time, but the original is awesome.