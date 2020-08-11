Entertainment

Celebs Celebrate After Kamala Harris Is Named As Biden’s Running Mate

Model Christine Teigen (L) and singer/songwriter John Legend attend the Nielsen Pre-GRAMMY Party at Mondrian Los Angeles on January 25, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for MAC Presents)

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for MAC Presents)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Celebrities were quick to respond Tuesday after Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden announced that his running mate for 2020 would be California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris.

“Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future,” John Legend tweeted to his millions of followers. (RELATED: John Legend Calls On Sarah Sanders To Resign If She Doesn’t Want To Be Harassed)

 

His wife, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, Chrissy Teigen, tweeted, “fuck yes. excited to vote!! still amazed Election Day isn’t a national holiday. it needs to be celebrated, with a post vote bar crawl,” per Fox News. (RELATED: Singer John Legend Defends Kaepernick’s National Anthem Protest)

“Finally a Presidential ticket that looks like America!!,” Rob Reiner tweeted. Now we all go to work to restore the soul of our Nation. VOTE!!!!”