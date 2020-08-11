Celebs Celebrate After Kamala Harris Is Named As Biden’s Running Mate

Celebrities were quick to respond Tuesday after Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden announced that his running mate for 2020 would be California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris.

“Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future,” John Legend tweeted to his millions of followers. (RELATED: John Legend Calls On Sarah Sanders To Resign If She Doesn’t Want To Be Harassed)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews) on Aug 11, 2020 at 1:25pm PDT

Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2020

His wife, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, Chrissy Teigen, tweeted, “fuck yes. excited to vote!! still amazed Election Day isn’t a national holiday. it needs to be celebrated, with a post vote bar crawl,” per Fox News. (RELATED: Singer John Legend Defends Kaepernick’s National Anthem Protest)

fuck yes. excited to vote!! still amazed Election Day isn’t a national holiday. it needs to be celebrated, with a post vote bar crawl. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 11, 2020

“Finally a Presidential ticket that looks like America!!,” Rob Reiner tweeted. Now we all go to work to restore the soul of our Nation. VOTE!!!!”

Finally a Presidential ticket that looks like America!! Now we all go to work to restore the soul of our Nation. VOTE!!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 11, 2020

Sen.KamalaHarris this is a great moment. Let’s take care of her and make sure we are supportive of her because this is a no nonsense race and she is ready. Go Kamala!! — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 11, 2020

Overwhelmed by this historic moment. @KamalaHarris is the first Black woman & first Asian-American/Indian to be a VP nominee of major party. My heart is soaring for all the kids out there who see themselves in her and will dream bigger because of this. #KamalaHarrisForVP — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 11, 2020

Joe BidenKamala Harris They will lead an administration of knowledgeable people we can trust to make the best decisions. No more liars, grifters, simpletons, imbeciles & sycophants — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 11, 2020

I will be voting for these people. Thank you. https://t.co/AFgPcRGKMe — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 11, 2020

Not cool, Joe. You know Pence can’t be alone onstage to debate Harris. Why put that poor, frail flower through all this angst? https://t.co/RSaWPIh3rI — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 11, 2020

Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020