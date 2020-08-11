Emu Gets Loose In Suburban NJ, Eventually Captured By Officials

An emu that was running wild Tuesday morning through the streets of New Jersey was caught by local officials, NorthJersey.com reported.

Paterson’s chief animal control officer John DeCando said he received several calls from people saying there was a giant bird running down the street, with one woman describing it as something from “outer space,” according to the report.

DeCando eventually identified the fleeing animal as an emu, which was something that he had “never seen” in his 48 years of experience. (RELATED: Australian Woman Finds Out What It’s Like To Be Attacked By An Enraged Emu)

Totowa Animal Control Officer Mike Rodriguez said that when he first found the bird, he “was trying to figure out what it was.”

“I didn’t want to touch him because of his nails,” he said.

Rodriguez was eventually able to capture the bird. DeCando said it will be taken to the hospital for evaluation before being released to a sanctuary where “it will be able to roam and live out the rest of its life.” The emu was unharmed except for a minor scratch on his neck, DeCando added.