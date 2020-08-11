Ivanka Announces $122 Million In Grants For Women’s Economic Empowerment Initiative

Ivanka Trump announced Tuesday $122 million in new programs and partnerships for the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative.

"Since launching W-GDP (Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative) less than a year ago, more than 12 million women have benefitted," the first daughter shared in her opening remarks at the State Department.

"Today, I'm pleased that WGDP Fund is announcing $122 million in new partnerships and programs with unbelievable reach and potential for impact," she added.

.@IvankaTrump speaks at Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative: “We are continuing to advance women’s economic empowerment worldwide.” pic.twitter.com/3zqpsAKdsQ — The Hill (@thehill) August 11, 2020

“Building on commitments toward pillar 1 we are now launching round 3 of the women’s connect challenge, a $4 million challenge to support private-lead efforts to bridge the gender divide,” Ivanka continued.

“The W-GDP Fund was created to source and scale the most innovative programs to advance women’s economic empowerment,” the first daughter shared in a release from the White House. “We are leveraging the resources and expertise of the U.S. government and the private sector so that activities have enduring, deep effects on the communities they reach.”

The W-GDP goal is “to reach 50 million women across the developing world by 2025 through U.S. government activities, private-public partnerships, and an innovative W-GDP Fund,” the release added.

Today, #WGDP is announcing $122 Million in new grants to support legal reforms to advance economic equality for women around the world. https://t.co/g9mjh0ihlI — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 11, 2020

During the announcement, officials unveiled that private sector companies like Walmart, Microsoft and Mastercard were also joining the efforts.

“In every Walmart store, club, and office location around the world, as well as throughout our supply chain, we strive to be a place where all people feel included and valued,” Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart shared.

“And we’re proud to support the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, particularly because it upholds those values that are at the core of who we are as a company,” he added.

“We can’t truly prosper as a nation and world if women can’t fully participate in civic and economic life,” Brad Smith, President of Microsoft explained. “By providing access to the right skills and technology, we can help transform the lives of millions of women everywhere.”