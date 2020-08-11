Lou Holtz Says America Needs To Play Football, Compares It To D-Day

Legendary football coach Lou Holtz is not happy with college football games being canceled.

Following the Big 10 canceling the 2020 season, Holtz appeared on Fox News to discuss the ongoing situation with coronavirus and came out in full support of games being played. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Let’s move on with our life! When they stormed Normandy, they knew there were going to be casualties. There were going to be risks,” Holtz explained.

Lou Holtz tells Fox News that college football needs to play amid coronavirus pandemic this fall: “Let’s move on with our life! When they stormed Normandy, they knew there were going to be casualties — there were going to be risks.” pic.twitter.com/zZZ5qrFRFb — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 11, 2020

First off, cease and desist stealing my D-Day and World War II examples. I worked far too damn hard to have Lou Holtz go on Fox and steal my lines.

I agree with him, but he needs to choose some different words! I’ve cornered the market on using WWII examples for everything.

Secondly, how sad is that we’re now at a point in America where we just cancel football and Lou Holtz has to defend the sport on TV?

It’s honestly pathetic and shameful. It makes me sad to be an American. I honestly thought we were tougher than this.

The Big 10 has officially canceled the 2020 football season, according to multiple reports. Announcement coming at any moment. Dreams crushed, local economies destroyed, lives forever changed because of decisions based on fear. Shameful day for college football. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 11, 2020

Instead, university presidents just cancel the season when things get a little rough. We can play safely and we should be playing.

Instead, we’re cowering in fear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 7, 2020 at 4:57pm PDT

We need to figure out a way to fix this ASAP.